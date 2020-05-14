NFL's Top Quarterback and Wide Receiver Duos for 2020

Harry How/Getty Images

Who are the top quarterback and wide receiver duos in the NFL? Glad you asked.

Using a composite ranking of the top quarterback and his No. 1 wide receiver, we've determined how the top 32 tandems stack up heading into the season. These grades will and should change as players improve and regress. One year ago, no one would have thought Ryan Tannehill would make this list or envisioned the rise of Lamar Jackson to the levels he reached. This is merely a baseline assessment of where each team's best receiver and starting quarterback stand today.

What's a composite score? The number grade assigned to each player is a combination of Pro Football Focus and Football Outsiders data, my own evaluation and conversations with NFL scouts. Some of it is also forecasting—like Kyler Murray will make a big jump in Year 2 or Tom Brady won't see a major drop-off without Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels.

Starting at the top, here are the NFL's top duos for 2020.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

1. Kansas City Chiefs

QB: Patrick Mahomes (99)

WR: Tyreek Hill (96)

Total: 195

You had to know who would be sitting at the top. The Kansas City Chiefs have the NFL's best quarterback and a dynamic wide receiver who ranks as the fastest player in the league. The combination is deadly with 19 touchdowns together in two seasons (including playoffs).

There's no reason to think Mahomes or Hill will see a drop-off at ages 24 and 26, respectively, this season. The NFL's best duo will only be more dangerous with defenses focusing on what should be an improved Mecole Hardman and the addition of first-rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire at running back.

In an offense perfectly suited to their talents, the Chiefs playmakers are a given as the top duo in the league.

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

2. New Orleans Saints

QB: Drew Brees (94)

WR: Michael Thomas (99)

Total: 193

One more season of Drew Brees in the NFL before he's off to NBC to likely call Notre Dame football games, and this season has a chance to be even more special than the 2019 campaign that saw Michael Thomas set the record for receptions in a season with 149 grabs.

The chemistry Brees and Thomas have built is special and perfectly fits where Brees' game is at as he enters his 20th season—a lot of slant routes and fades that are beautifully timed with the soft touch and arc that No. 9 can spin it with.

You can't forget about the scheme, either. Sean Payton is one of the best offensive minds in the league and does a great job getting Thomas looks despite the fact that, until 2020, he's been the only wide receiver who threatens defenses on the Saints roster. The addition of Emmanuel Sanders, plus a healthy Alvin Kamara, might cut into Thomas' record-setting numbers, but as a duo there's none better in the NFC.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

3. Atlanta Falcons

QB: Matt Ryan (87)

WR: Julio Jones (97)

Total: 184

If Mahomes-Hill and Brees-Thomas are the obvious top duos, call this the sleeper duo.

Matt Ryan is the most underrated quarterback of the last decade. Too often, critics credit Kyle Shanahan for his success or blame Ryan for the 28-3 Super Bowl debacle (I didn't see him missing any tackles…) instead of appreciating the efficiency and playmaking he brings to the table.

Paired with Ryan is a talented cast, but none more talented than Julio Jones. A healthy Julio is in the conversation for best wide receiver in the league with speed, size and athleticism that can't be stopped. When these two are cooking, few defenses can slow them down.

As Brees enters his last season, Ryan-Jones should be the NFC's best in 2021.

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

4. Seattle Seahawks

QB: Russell Wilson (97)

WR: Tyler Lockett (86)

Total: 183

Russell Wilson is one of a handful of great quarterbacks in the NFL right now with a playmaking ability that has led his Seattle Seahawks to a winning season every year he's been in the league. And while Wilson hasn't always been supported by a great receiving corps, he has talent around him now that puts Seattle in the top five.

You might be wondering why Tyler Lockett is ranked here instead of DK Metcalf, but at least for now it's still Lockett who is the better all-around receiver on the roster. The potential is absolutely here for Metcalf to overcome Lockett, but not yet.

Lockett's deep speed meshes perfectly with the deep-ball ability and accuracy of Wilson, making them a nightmare for NFC West defenses and one of the best matchups in the game.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

5. Green Bay Packers

QB: Aaron Rodgers (91)

WR: Davante Adams (92)

Total: 183

Jordan Love hasn't taken Aaron Rodgers' job just yet, and for now, the Green Bay Packers duo of Rodgers and Davante Adams is still one of the best in the game.

Rodgers' arm strength, athleticism and vision are legendary—to a point that he doesn't even need first-rounders around him at wide receiver. But he does have a star in Davante Adams as one of the NFL's most reliable receivers and best route-runners. Adams doesn't wow with the size or speed of Julio Jones and DK Metcalf, but his agility and awareness are top-tier.

There could be an eventual changing of the guard in Green Bay, but the combination of 12 and 17 is still tough to top in terms of the best duos.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB: Tom Brady (91)

WR: Mike Evans (92)

Total: 183

7. Arizona Cardinals

QB: Kyler Murray (77)

WR: DeAndre Hopkins (98)

Total: 183

8. Minnesota Vikings

QB: Kirk Cousins (84)

WR: Adam Thielen (91)

Total: 175

9. Houston Texans

QB: Deshaun Watson (88)

WR: Brandin Cooks (85)

Total: 173

10. Baltimore Ravens

QB: Lamar Jackson (92)

WR: Marquise Brown (80)

Total: 172

11. Dallas Cowboys

QB: Dak Prescott (81)

WR: Amari Cooper (91)

Total: 172

12. Indianapolis Colts

QB: Philip Rivers (83)

WR: T.Y. Hilton (88)

Total: 171

13. Buffalo Bills

QB: Josh Allen (77)

WR: Stefon Diggs (93)

Total: 170

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

QB: Ben Roethlisberger (84)

WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster (86)

Total: 170



15. Detroit Lions

QB: Matthew Stafford (82)

WR: Kenny Golladay (86)

Total: 168

16. Philadelphia Eagles

QB: Carson Wentz (83)

WR: Alshon Jeffery (85)

Total: 168

17. Cleveland Browns

QB: Baker Mayfield (76)

WR: Odell Beckham Jr. (90)

Total: 166

18. Cincinnati Bengals

QB: Joe Burrow (76)

WR: A.J. Green (90)

Total: 166

19. Los Angeles Rams

QB: Jared Goff (79)

WR: Cooper Kupp (87)

Overall: 166

20. Los Angeles Chargers

QB: Justin Herbert (73)

WR: Keenan Allen (92)

Overall: 165

21. Chicago Bears

QB: Mitchell Trubisky (73)

WR: Allen Robinson (89)

Total: 162

22. Las Vegas Raiders

QB: Derek Carr (80)

WR: Henry Ruggs III (82)

Total: 162

23. Carolina Panthers

QB: Teddy Bridgewater (77)

WR: DJ Moore (85)

Total: 162

24. San Francisco 49ers

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo (80)

WR: Deebo Samuel (80)

Total: 160

25. New England Patriots

QB: Jarrett Stidham (73)

WR: Julian Edelman (87)

Total: 160

26. Tennessee Titans

QB: Ryan Tannehill (80)

WR: A.J. Brown (80)

Total: 160

27. Denver Broncos

QB: Drew Lock (76)

WR: Courtland Sutton (84)

Total: 160

28. Miami Dolphins

QB: Tua Tagovailoa (74)

WR: DeVante Parker (84)

Total: 158

29. New York Giants

QB: Daniel Jones (70)

WR: Golden Tate (83)

Total: 153

30. New York Jets

QB: Sam Darnold (74)

WR: Denzel Mims (77)

Total: 151

31. Washington Redskins

QB: Dwayne Haskins (70)

WR: Terry McLaurin (81)

Total: 151

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

QB: Gardner Minshew II (69)

WR: DJ Chark (81)

Total: 150