Logan Ryan Rumors: Jets 'Believe' Ex-Titans, Patriots CB Will Sign Contract

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

The New York Jets reportedly "believe" they're set to sign former New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan to a one-year contract.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported Tuesday there's "strong belief inside the organization" that Ryan will accept the offer.

The 29-year-old Rutgers product spent the past three years in Tennessee, and he's coming off a strong 2019 season. He registered 113 total tackles, 18 passes defended, 4.5 sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles while playing all 16 regular-season games.

He added 25 tackles and an interception of former Patriots teammate Tom Brady he returned for a touchdown in three playoff games as the Titans made a surprising run to the AFC Championship Game.

Ryan explained Sunday during an appearance on the Double Coverage podcast (via ESPN's Turron Davenport) that Tennessee didn't show interest in a reunion.

"It's just a business," he said. "Tennessee really never offered me a contract. They never really talked extension or free agency. They never really tried to bring me back."

Ryan started his career with the Patriots, who selected him in the third round of the 2013 draft. He appeared in all 64 games across four seasons, accumulating 13 interceptions and helping the team win a pair of Super Bowl titles.

He'd be in line to immediately take over as New York's top corner. The Jets feature plenty of the depth at the position, led by Brian Poole, Nate Hairston, Pierre Desir and rookie Bryce Hall, but they need someone with experience consistently matching up with an opponent's top targets.

Making the signing official would eliminate one of the Jets' most glaring needs ahead of the 2020 campaign.