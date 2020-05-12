Passan: MLB Losing 2020 Season Is 'Worst-Case Scenario' Amid Financial Debate

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2020

VARIOUS CITIES, - MARCH 12: A detail of baseballs during a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports, including the MLB, are canceling or postponing their games due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Major League Baseball is attempting to move toward having a 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it is far from guaranteed for multiple reasons. 

ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Tuesday that a "worst-case scenario" of there being no 2020 MLB season remains in play.

Aside from the status of COVID-19 and the difficulties it presents in terms of allowing teams to play while keeping the players, coaches and umpires safe, there are major financial issues at work as well, and they may present the biggest hurdle.

Passan reported that MLB's proposed 50-50 revenue split is a "non-starter" for players and compared it to the 1994 season, which was never completed due to the players' resistance to a salary cap.

       

