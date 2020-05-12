Cooper Kupp Reveals New Rams Jersey Number, Will Repurpose Previous Purchases

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2020

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Cooper Kupp #18 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

That Cooper Kupp jersey you purchased this year might be outdated now, but the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver pledged to make things right.

Kupp announced Monday night he was switching from No. 18 to No. 10, the latter of which he wore in college at Eastern Washington. Along with the announcement, he said he'd help turn any No. 18 jerseys purchased from Rams Shop or NFL Shop this year "into a bespoke garment designed by my wife, Anna, and me."

"I know a lot of you have spent good money to buy my jersey," he wrote. "I know that's a major investment. And I want to do something to show my appreciation and respect. ... There is little that compares to how appreciative I am of the support and love that Rams Nation has shown my family and me, and I hope this small token shows just how much your support has meant to us."

The Rams rolled out their rebrand in March.

Video Play Button

They've yet to unveil the uniforms that will accompany their new primary and secondary logos, though.

Ultimately, anybody who bought a Kupp jersey this year still has a historically accurate throwback, which is never a bad thing.

Now fans will have another option on the table if they want to rock something different.

