Anquan Boldin: Tom Brady's Support of Ahmaud Arbery Letter 'Very Significant'

Former NFL wideout and Players Coalition co-founder Anquan Boldin said it was "very significant" that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady signed the letter urging United States Attorney General William Barr to investigate the shooting death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

Boldin made his comments during an appearance on Monday's First Take:

"I think it's very significant. Especially having Tom be a guy who hasn't been involved in politics at all. He's kinda stayed away from it. But it just goes to show that people are tired of this happening. We've seen it over and over again, and far too long, we've allowed it to go on and not speak out about it. So to have someone like Tom Brady sign the letter, it was very significant."

