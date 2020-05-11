Anquan Boldin: Tom Brady's Support of Ahmaud Arbery Letter 'Very Significant'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2020

Former NFL player Anquan Boldin, speaks during a session to discuss criminal justice issues with other current and former NFL football players at Harvard Law School, Friday, March 23, 2018, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Josh Reynolds/Associated Press

Former NFL wideout and Players Coalition co-founder Anquan Boldin said it was "very significant" that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady signed the letter urging United States Attorney General William Barr to investigate the shooting death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

Boldin made his comments during an appearance on Monday's First Take:

"I think it's very significant. Especially having Tom be a guy who hasn't been involved in politics at all. He's kinda stayed away from it. But it just goes to show that people are tired of this happening. We've seen it over and over again, and far too long, we've allowed it to go on and not speak out about it. So to have someone like Tom Brady sign the letter, it was very significant."

                             

