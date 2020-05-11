NFL Draft 2021: Early Predictions for Penei Sewell, Top OL Prospects

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Most of the early 2021 NFL draft buzz involves the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes, but a player at another offensive position could be in contention for the No. 1 overall pick.

Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell has established himself as the favorite to be the first interior player chosen next April.

Depending on which franchise finishes with the worst regular-season record, Sewell could be the top pick and installed as the top protector for a young quarterback.

Sewell is one of a handful of offensive linemen who could make the 2021 class as coveted as the 2020 group that produced four top-15 picks.

Stanford's Walker Little and Alabama's Alex Leatherwood had NFL eyes on them before opting to return to college, while Samuel Cosmi out of Texas and Creed Humphrey from Oklahoma could be first-round selections as well.

Top Offensive Line Prospects

Penei Sewell, Oregon

Sewell's effectiveness in protecting Justin Herbert over the last two seasons has turned him into a must-watch prospect at a position that typically does not receive much glory.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Sewell as his No. 1 overall pick in an early 2021 mock draft.

"Sewell's 2019 tape showed no weaknesses," Miller wrote. "If he continues to play at that clip in 2020, he'll be a lock to be the first overall pick if a team without a need at quarterback selects in this spot."

The Draft Network's Jordan Reid pointed out some of Sewell's many strong suits during a film breakdown of his time so far at Oregon:

Teams that scouted Herbert extensively may have an upper hand on evaluating Sewell because of how much Oregon tape they would have watched.

Herbert was viewed as a top quarterback prospect in the 2019 NFL draft class before he chose to come back for his senior season. He was then chosen with the No. 6 selection in 2020.

If the Cincinnati Bengals struggle in Joe Burrow's rookie season, they could land at, or near, the top of the draft order again, and they could be inclined to land Sewell.

Even though the New York Giants took Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 pick in 2020, they could show interest in Sewell to solidify both sides of the offensive line.

The Miami Dolphins also make sense as an early landing spot for Sewell since they would need more protection for Tua Tagovailoa.

Sewell should land somewhere in the top three because of how dominant he has been at Oregon and the needs at the position for teams that are expected to struggle in 2020.

Like most recent drafts, the selection order will be dictated by the quarterback-needy teams, which could be the Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Redskins in 2021.

If any of those teams land the top pick, Lawrence would be the logical selection, but Sewell could follow him off the draft board.

Prediction: No. 2 overall.

Walker Little, Stanford

Little also has the advantage of being known by most NFL scouts at this juncture of his career.

The Stanford offensive lineman, who was projected to land at No. 20 in Miller's first 2021 projection, was considered as a first-round prospect in the 2020 class.

Little is coming off an injury-riddled 2019, and if he revives the form from 2018 that intrigued NFL personnel, he should be a surefire first-day selection.

Sirius XM's Gil Brandt listed Little as one of his top senior offensive linemen who he will be watching during the 2020 season:

If he returns to his high level of play, he could be placed in a similar situation as Sewell, with his position at the mercy of the quarterback hunters.

Little's draft position could face another challenge from the wide receiver crop, led by LSU's Ja'Marr Chase.

If teams opt to pair their young quarterbacks with some of the top wideouts, Little could fall into the early teens, like Mekhi Becton and Tristan Wirfs did in 2020.

If that occurs, the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and the Jaguars, who have the Los Angeles Rams' first-round pick, could show interest in Little.

Prediction: No. 11 overall.

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Leatherwood might be in the best position to boost his stock during the upcoming season.

The senior thrived in pass protection by conceding zero sacks in 2019 with Tagovailoa and Mac Jones in the pocket, per Pro Football Focus' college football Twitter account:

Leatherwood will have a larger spotlight on him in 2020, as he is tasked with protecting a new starting quarterback and opening up running lanes for Najee Harris.

Since Harris and wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith could be first-round picks as well, Leatherwood has a larger opportunity to shine in front of NFL scouts in person during the SEC slate.

He could attract interest in the middle of the first round, and he might be in direct competition with Little and others to be the second offensive lineman off the board.

If he continues to boost his stock with the Crimson Tide, Leatherwood could join a growing list of Alabama interior players chosen in the first round.

Since 2010, six Alabama offensive linemen have been chosen in the first round, with Jedrick Wills in 2020 and Jonah Williams in 2019 the most recent ones.

Prediction: No. 13 overall.

