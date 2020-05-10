MLB Owners Reportedly 'Adamant' About Not Paying Players Prorated Salaries

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

There is reportedly a gap between the MLB players and owners in contract discussions over a potential 80-game season.  

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported on that disconnect:

That follows a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic on Saturday that Major League Baseball would be proposing an 80-game season starting in early July to both the owners and players' union early this week.

                      

