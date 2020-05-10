MLB Owners Reportedly 'Adamant' About Not Paying Players Prorated Salaries

MLB Owners Reportedly 'Adamant' About Not Paying Players Prorated SalariesMay 11, 2020
There is reportedly a gap between the MLB players and owners in contract discussions over a potential 80-game season.
Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported on that disconnect:
Jon Heyman @JonHeyman
Owners will seek less than prorated pay for players, and in fact are adamant they will not pay prorated $, saying losses would be too steep. One possible proposal: a 50/50 revenue split. Players side’s been adamant about prorated $ (half pay for 81 games). Something has to give.
That follows a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic on Saturday that Major League Baseball would be proposing an 80-game season starting in early July to both the owners and players' union early this week.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
