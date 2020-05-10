Mike Evans Calls Tom Brady a 'Franchise-Changer' After Buccaneers Contract

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans believes Jameis Winston would still be his quarterback if Tom Brady didn't decide to sign a two-year contract with the Bucs during free agency in March.

Evans discussed Brady and Winston during an Instagram Live session with former Tampa Bay receiver Louis Murphy, and the 26-year-old called Brady "a franchise-changer":

Winston was selected No. 1 overall by Tampa in the 2015 NFL draft. The Buccaneers let him walk in free agency in favor of Brady, who had never been a free agent and played 20 years with the New England Patriots.

Evans has recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his six NFL seasons.

