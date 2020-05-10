Mike Evans Calls Tom Brady a 'Franchise-Changer' After Buccaneers Contract

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 10, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans takes a break on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans believes Jameis Winston would still be his quarterback if Tom Brady didn't decide to sign a two-year contract with the Bucs during free agency in March.

Evans discussed Brady and Winston during an Instagram Live session with former Tampa Bay receiver Louis Murphy, and the 26-year-old called Brady "a franchise-changer":

Winston was selected No. 1 overall by Tampa in the 2015 NFL draft. The Buccaneers let him walk in free agency in favor of Brady, who had never been a free agent and played 20 years with the New England Patriots.

Evans has recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his six NFL seasons.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

