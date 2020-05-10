C.J. Mosley Says Jets Trading Jamal Adams 'Would Be a Crazy Move'

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams' 61 solo tackles, 13 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles led the team in 2019.

So, it's unsurprising that Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley is against trading Adams away.

"That would be a crazy move," Mosley told ESPN's Rich Cimini.

The 27-year-old continued:

"First of all, he's one of the leaders on the team. That's first and foremost. He brings that extra energy whether guys want it or not. Sometimes you might be tired or not feeling good, but as soon as he steps on the field, you're going to hear that voice and he'll be flying around. To have that presence in the secondary, a guy that can make plays in the passing game and also plays in the backfield—in the box—that's always exciting."

Adams was selected sixth overall by New York in the 2017 NFL draft. Since then, the 24-year-old LSU product has recorded two interceptions, six forced fumbles, 12 sacks—including a career-high 6.5 sacks last season—and 273 tackles (210 solo) across 46 regular-season starts.

