Report: There's 'Going to Be a War' If MLB Owners Try to Further Reduce Salaries

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2020

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

The Major League Baseball Players Association is reportedly preparing for a "war" if owners attempt to reduce salaries beyond an agreement the two sides reached in March regarding pay.

Craig Calcaterra of NBC Sports reported the players are "hopping mad" as reports mount that ownership is planning to ask for more concessions from the union. The two sides have already agreed that salaries will be prorated for any missed games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

