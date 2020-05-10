2020 French Open Could Be Held Without Fans, Says FTF President Giudicelli

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 10, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, construction work of the newly built roof of the Philippe Chatrier center court is pictured at Roland Garros stadium in Paris. The French Open has been postponed because of the coronavirus. The French Tennis Federation announced Tuesday, March 17, 2020, that the clay-court event will run from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4. Main draw competition was supposed to start on May 24. (Martin Bureau/Pool via AP, File)
Martin Bureau/Associated Press

The French Tennis Federation announced March 17 that the 2020 French Open was postponed from May to September, but the federation's president, Bernard Giudicelli, isn't ruling out further alterations.

"Organizing it without fans would allow a part of the economy to keep turning, [like] television rights and partnerships. It's not to be overlooked," Giudicelli told Le Journal du Dimanche (h/t ESPN). "We're not ruling any option out."

The tournament was originally scheduled to run from May 24 through June 7 but was pushed to a Sept. 20 start date and Oct. 4 end date at the Stade Roland-Garros in Paris.

