Bears' Ted Ginn Jr. Says He Beat Usain Bolt in HS Races; Could've Been Olympian

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Chicago Bears wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. said at one point he was faster than the fastest man in the world.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Ginn, 35, said: "I ran against Usain Bolt—I got him when we was in the 12th grade. All of the top guys that have won the Olympics between 2004 til now, I basically had a chance to race them guys in high school."

He added he "for sure" would have won an Olympic gold medal if he stuck with running instead of playing football.

Bolt holds world records in the 100-meter (9.58 seconds) and 200-meter runs (19.19 seconds). The Jamaican also tied John Ross' NFL Scouting Combine record in the 40-yard dash when he ran it in 4.22 seconds leading up to Super Bowl LIII at age 32:

In 2016, Ginn told ESPN's David Newton he was on a 4x100-meter relay team in high school that beat a squad led by Bolt.

"He was the anchor, and I was the second leg," Ginn said. "I opened up and gave us that lead that he couldn't get back. So, you know, man, I've done run against the best of the best."

Newton noted that Ginn has claimed to have run a 4.22-second 40-yard dash and was reportedly clocked running it in 4.28 seconds while playing at Ohio State.