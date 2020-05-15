Every NFL Team's Biggest Reason to Look Forward to 2020 Season

2 of 32

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

We already know the Atlanta Falcons can move the ball on offense. The club has ranked eighth or higher in total yards every season since 2014. In order to compete with the New Orleans Saints and new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers who acquired quarterback Tom Brady, the defense has to play its part.

The Falcons let edge-rusher Vic Beasley Jr. walk after his strong finish to the 2019 campaign but added Dante Fowler Jr. and rookie second-rounder Marlon Davidson to bolster the pass rush.

Last season, Fowler recorded career highs in tackles (58), tackles for loss (16), sacks (11.5), and pass breakups (six). The coaching staff can unleash him on opposing offensive lines and expect added pressure near the pocket.

Coming out of Auburn, Davidson lined up on the end and recorded 6.5 sacks during his senior year. Head coach Dan Quinn plans to use the 6'3", 303-pound defensive lineman on the inside, per Will McFadden of the team's official website.

"He's been a defensive end," Quinn said. "He's been stand up and down. We're going to try to feature him over the defensive tackle spots, at the guards, as often as you can. With a guy with that versatile, we're going to try to partner him up inside as often as we can."

In the best-case scenario, Davidson would pair alongside Grady Jarrett to form a fierce duo capable of busting through the interior gaps. Brady isn't a mobile quarterback, and Drew Brees is going into his age-41 term. Both signal-callers may find it difficult to escape pressure right up the middle. Even if they evade the inside rush, Fowler and Takkarist McKinley can finish plays for sacks on the outside.

The Falcons have the playmakers up front to boost their sack numbers and make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable in the pocket. Despite all the talk about the offenses in New Orleans and Tampa Bay, Atlanta has a defensive line that can slow down those units.