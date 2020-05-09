Barry Sanders' Cleats from Final Lions Game Sell for $9,000 at Auction

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

When Barry Sanders laced up his Nike Zoom Air cleats Dec. 27, 1998, the pair became the last he would ever wear in the NFL.

On Friday, the shoes sold for $9,000 during an online bidding session via Heritage Auctions.

Here's the official description of the shoes from the auction website:

"The size nine Nike Zoom Air pair offered here features a white leather and blue suede colorway with Velcro straps. Dirt remnants are still visible on the cleats and midsoles, with "20" in vintage black marker on the outer heels. Sanders appears to be wearing these style of cleats in his final NFL game versus the Baltimore Ravens at Ravens Stadium at Camden Yards."

The shoes were initially estimated to sell for $3,000 or more.

Sanders rushed for just 41 yards on 19 carries in his final game, fumbling once in a 19-10 loss.

He was only 31 when he retired, and he made the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.