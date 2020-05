Ranking the 10 Greatest MLB Games of the Last Decade

11 of 11

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

What else were you expecting?

In 2016, the Chicago Cubs made it to the World Series. They were four wins away from their first title since 1908. Legends of billy goats and memories of Steve Bartman hung in the cold Windy City air.

As if the series needed more intrigue, the Cubbies faced the Cleveland Indians, who hadn't won a title since 1948, the second-longest active drought in MLB.

One long-suffering fanbase was going to celebrate, and another was going to keep suffering.

The Cubs fell behind in the series, 3-1. But they came back to win the next two and set the stage for a Game 7 in Cleveland.

The Cubs jumped out to a 5-1 lead and were up 6-3 heading into the eighth inning. Fireballing closer Aroldis Chapman, acquired in a midseason trade from the New York Yankees, was on the hill for Chicago.

Cleveland plated a run on a two-out RBI double by Brandon Guyer to make it 6-4 before Rajai Davis pulled a game-tying two-run homer to left on a 98 mph fastball.

After a 17-minute rain delay during which Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward reportedly delivered an inspirational speech, Chicago scored two runs in the top of the 10th on a double by Ben Zobrist and a single by Miguel Montero.

In the bottom of the 10th, Davis cut the lead to one with an RBI single, but Cubs pitcher Mike Montgomery induced a groundout by Cleveland's Michael Martinez to end the game and the Cubs' 108-year streak of futility.

All statistics courtesy of Baseball Reference.