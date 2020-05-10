Ranking the 10 Greatest MLB Games of the Last Decade

0 of 11

As we await the belated start of the 2020 MLB season and the return of actual baseball, it's as good a time as any to gaze back.

Specifically, let's rank the 10 greatest games of the last decade, meaning the 10 seasons between 2010 and 2019.

Obviously, this involves a high degree of subjectivity. There is no statistic or metric that measures the greatness of a single contest. That said, in compiling these rankings, we considered several key factors:

If a rerun of this game comes on, how likely are we to drop everything and watch it all the way through? Historical significance: Did the game include any rare or never-before-accomplished statistical milestones or feature major stars in iconic situations?

Did the game include any rare or never-before-accomplished statistical milestones or feature major stars in iconic situations? High stakes: The drama ratchets up in October when every win and loss matters more. Not all of the games featured here were playoff tussles, but most were.

The drama ratchets up in October when every win and loss matters more. Not all of the games featured here were playoff tussles, but most were. Memorability: Will people still be talking about this game in another 10 years? Twenty years? Fifty years?

We left out a lot of excellent games and big moments. Some are featured in the honorable mentions section, but here's betting you can think of others. Fair enough.

Still, you'll be hard-pressed to argue any of the clashes that made our decade-spanning top 10 weren't great—and eminently unforgettable.