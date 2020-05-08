Barry Sanders' Cleats from Final Lions Game vs. Ravens in 1998 Up for Auction

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2020

Detroit Lions' Barry Sanders heads into the end zone against the Chicago Bears for a first quarter touchdown Sunday, Nov. 24, 1996, in Chicago. Sanders became the first NFL player to run for 1,000 yards in eight consecutive seasons. The Bears won 31-14. (AP Photo/Michael S. Green)
MICHAEL S. GREEN/Associated Press

The cleats worn by legendary Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders in his final game are up for bid via Heritage Auctions.

Sanders' final NFL game was in Week 17 of the 1998 season against the Baltimore Ravens. Sanders rushed for 41 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards in a 19-10 loss.

While that game wasn't Sanders' best, he rushed for 1,491 yards that season and was named to his 10th Pro Bowl, which is why the football world was shocked when he decided to retire at the age of 31.

Despite playing only 10 NFL seasons, Sanders is widely recognized as one of the greatest running backs of all time. In addition to his 10 Pro Bowl nods, Sanders is a six-time first-team All-Pro, two-time Offensive Player of the Year and one-time NFL MVP.

Sanders rushed for 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns during his illustrious career while also catching 352 passes for 2,921 yards and 10 additional scores.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer ranks fourth on the all-time rushing yards list behind only Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton and Frank Gore. Had Sanders played a couple of more seasons, he almost certainly would have retired as the NFL's all-time leading rusher.

The auction for Sanders' cleats runs until 11 p.m. ET on Friday, and the bid was up to $1,550 as of 11 a.m. on Friday.

Video Play Button

Heritage Auctions values the cleats at $3,000 and up.

