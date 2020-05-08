Brendan Leipsic's Contract to Be Terminated by Capitals After Offensive Remarks

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 8, 2020

Washington Capitals left wing Brendan Leipsic (28), from Canada, skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Washington. Vancouver won 2-1 after a shootout. (AP Photo/Al Drago)
Al Drago/Associated Press

The Washington Capitals announced they are going to terminate the contract of forward Brendan Leipsic after offensive remarks he made in an Instagram group chat surfaced Wednesday. 

Washington made the move official Friday, announcing Leipsic will be placed on unconditional waivers with the intention to terminate his deal. The Athletic's Tarik El-Bashir first reported the decision.     

Per Sam Jarden of Sporting News, Leipsic made several derogatory comments about women, including one that insulted the appearance of Vancouver Canucks winger Tanner Pearson's wife. There were also several references to drug use.

Leipsic issued an apology on Twitter:   

After the messages leaked, a Capitals spokesperson issued a statement to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post: "We are aware of the unacceptable and offensive comments made by Brendan Leipsic in a private conversation on social media. We will handle this matter internally."

The NHL also issued a statement saying it "strongly condemns the misogynistic and reprehensible remarks" and would "address the inexcusable conduct" from Leipsic and Florida Panthers forward Jack Rodewald, who was in the same group chat. 

Leipsic signed a one-year contract worth $700,000 with the Capitals in July. The 25-year-old had three goals and eight assists in 61 games this season. 

 

Video Play Button

Related

    Washington Capitals: Parting ways with Brendan Leipsic is the right move

    Washington Capitals logo
    Washington Capitals

    Washington Capitals: Parting ways with Brendan Leipsic is the right move

    Puck Prose
    via Puck Prose

    Report: Capitals expected to make announcement on Brendan Leipsic today

    Washington Capitals logo
    Washington Capitals

    Report: Capitals expected to make announcement on Brendan Leipsic today

    Russianmachineneverbreaks
    via Russianmachineneverbreaks

    Washington Capitals Awards: Hit of the Year

    Washington Capitals logo
    Washington Capitals

    Washington Capitals Awards: Hit of the Year

    Stars and Sticks
    via Stars and Sticks

    NHL Cancels International Play

    League is postponing 2020 games in the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany and Switzerland due to COVID-19

    NHL logo
    NHL

    NHL Cancels International Play

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report