Brendan Leipsic's Contract to Be Terminated by Capitals After Offensive Remarks

Al Drago/Associated Press

The Washington Capitals announced they are going to terminate the contract of forward Brendan Leipsic after offensive remarks he made in an Instagram group chat surfaced Wednesday.

Washington made the move official Friday, announcing Leipsic will be placed on unconditional waivers with the intention to terminate his deal. The Athletic's Tarik El-Bashir first reported the decision.

Per Sam Jarden of Sporting News, Leipsic made several derogatory comments about women, including one that insulted the appearance of Vancouver Canucks winger Tanner Pearson's wife. There were also several references to drug use.

Leipsic issued an apology on Twitter:

After the messages leaked, a Capitals spokesperson issued a statement to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post: "We are aware of the unacceptable and offensive comments made by Brendan Leipsic in a private conversation on social media. We will handle this matter internally."



The NHL also issued a statement saying it "strongly condemns the misogynistic and reprehensible remarks" and would "address the inexcusable conduct" from Leipsic and Florida Panthers forward Jack Rodewald, who was in the same group chat.

Leipsic signed a one-year contract worth $700,000 with the Capitals in July. The 25-year-old had three goals and eight assists in 61 games this season.