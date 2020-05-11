Gerrit Cole's Fastball and the 10 Most Lethal Pitches in MLB Today

0 of 10

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

A pitch doesn't necessarily have to be nasty to be effective, but it definitely helps.

We thought we'd shine a light on the 10 most lethal pitches in Major League Baseball right now. We considered pitches' results—i.e., their swing-and-miss rates and overall effectiveness as measured by xwOBA—but also more specific metrics relating to their velocity and movement.

To ensure this list is as current as possible, we disregarded Chris Sale, Noah Syndergaard, Luis Severino and other injured pitchers who won't be seen in 2020 even if there is baseball. We also took most of our cues from the 2019 season, though previous seasons were factors in some cases.

Variety was also a priority, so we split our 10 picks between left-handers and right-handers and selected one representative from each side for five pitch types: four-seam fastballs, sinkers and cutters, sliders, curveballs and changeups and splitters. We also allowed only one relief pitcher per side.

Let's begin with the lefties.