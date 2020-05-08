NHL Postpones 2020 International Games Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The National Hockey League and the NHL Players' Association released a joint statement Friday to announce the postponement of the 2020 NHL Global Series because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators were scheduled to play games in the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany and Switzerland next season.

