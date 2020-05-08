NHL Postpones 2020 International Games Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2020

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40), of Finland, reaches for the puck as Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64), of Finland, and center Matt Duchene, second from right, battle for it in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The National Hockey League and the NHL Players' Association released a joint statement Friday to announce the postponement of the 2020 NHL Global Series because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators were scheduled to play games in the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany and Switzerland next season.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Report: NHL Considering 24-Team Playoffs to Finish Season

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Report: NHL Considering 24-Team Playoffs to Finish Season

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Bruins, Panthers Secure Victories in NHL 20 Player Gaming Challenge

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Bruins, Panthers Secure Victories in NHL 20 Player Gaming Challenge

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Caps' Brendan Leipsic Apologizes for Offensive Remarks

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Caps' Brendan Leipsic Apologizes for Offensive Remarks

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Which NHL Sneakers Are You Wearing?

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Which NHL Sneakers Are You Wearing?

    BARDOWN
    via BARDOWN