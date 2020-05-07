Tom Brady's Bucs vs. Saints, Burrow's Debut, All 2020 NFL Week 1 Lines Revealed

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

The unveiling of the NFL's schedule has given bettors reason to rejoice, and lines are already set for Week 1 of the season.

Caesars Palace has the Kansas City Chiefs laying 11 points to the Houston Texans in the 2020 NFL opener, which kicks off on September 10 at Arrowhead Stadium.

That's the largest spread of the week despite the fact that it features two of last year's playoff teams. Of course, the Super Bowl champion Chiefs will have the upper hand with a raucous crowd expected for the team's banner-raising ceremony.

Only one other team is favored by double digits in Week 1, with Caesars pegging the Baltimore Ravens a 10-point favorite at home against the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens enter this season with as much hype as the Chiefs had going into 2019, so it makes sense to see the two clubs have similar lines to start the year. Both also largely return the same team, save for some upgrades during the NFL draft in April, and will be expected to have no issues scoring.

No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow will enter the NFL as an underdog with the Cincinnati Bengals getting five points against a Los Angeles Chargers team featuring the No. 6 overall pick in quarterback Justin Herbert.

There will likely only be one quarterback matchup more exciting than seeing two of the top draft picks face off in Week 1. Tom Brady will make his first start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road against the New Orleans Saints, and he'll be an underdog.

New Orleans is favored by 6.5 points against the retooled Bucs, which will make for an attractive line to open the season. With little to go on when figuring out how quickly Brady will adapt to his new team, the offensive firepower of the Saints provides a comfortable option.

Betting against Brady isn't always the best strategy, but that may be the move when it comes to his former team.

The New England Patriots are favored by 5.5 points against the Miami Dolphins in what should be the first game for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa since injuring his hip last November. The No. 5 overall pick in the draft will have plenty to prove should he get the start, making Miami an interesting option.