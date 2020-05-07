2020 NFL Schedule Contingency Plans Reportedly Revealed amid COVID-19 Concerns

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2020

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the NFL football draft, Saturday, April 25, 2020. (NFL via AP)
Uncredited/Associated Press

While the NFL released its 2020 schedule Thursday, the league still is putting contingency plans into place should the coronavirus pandemic force the league to push games back.

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared the league's plan in an ESPN NFL schedule special, which featured the following tidbits:

  • If games are delayed, earlier weeks on the schedule could be pushed until after Week 17. That means any week on the released schedule could technically turn into Week 1.
  • Super Bowl LV is slated for Feb. 7 but could be moved back, depending on a potential delay.
  • To accommodate for the potential of schedule reshuffling, every team was given the same bye as their Week 2 opponent.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

