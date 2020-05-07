Report: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs to Host Watson, Texans to Open 2020 NFL Season

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly set to kick off the 2020 NFL season Sept. 10 in a rematch of their divisional round matchup.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported the news, which is expected to be confirmed later Thursday when the NFL reveals its full schedule.

The Chiefs trailed Houston 24-0 in the first half of their January playoff matchup before scoring 51 of the game's final 58 points in a 51-31 rout. It was the largest comeback, regular season or playoffs, in Chiefs history and set the stage for a Super Bowl LIV victory.

The NFL has made it a tradition in recent years to have the defending Super Bowl champion host the season opener.

Kansas City will enter the 2020 season as a clear Super Bowl favorite after retaining nearly its entire core and adding running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and tackle Lucas Niang in the first three rounds of April's draft. Edwards-Helaire should be an instant-impact star as a rookie, possessing the type of running prowess and pass-catching ability that allows backs to excel in Andy Reid's system.

The Texans appeared to take a step back this offseason, most notably by trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona. Houston's minimal return was soon erased in another, separate deal for receiver Brandin Cooks.

By the time Bill O'Brien was done wheeling and dealing, he'd essentially swapped Hopkins for Cooks and running back David Johnson—both costly and injury-prone position players. He also appeared to alienate quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The overwhelming odds are the Chiefs will open as heavy favorites when and if the game is played. All sports are still in the midst of mass uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, with no one sure when or if play can resume in 2020.