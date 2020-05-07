Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Reportedly out of Race to Buy Mets

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez take a selfie as they arrive at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Matt Sayles/Associated Press

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly out of the running to purchase the New York Mets.

According to Thornton McEnery of the New York Post, "negotiations with potential partners failed to materialize and it became clear that the Wilpons' reluctance to part with SNY makes it almost impossible for anyone without many billions of dollars to afford [to own] the team." 

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    MJ Mobbed on Grocery Run 😅

    Former White Sox trainer tells story of late-night shopping trip with Michael Jordan at Spring Training

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MJ Mobbed on Grocery Run 😅

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Roy Halladay Doc Coming in May

    Trailer released for ‘Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story’, describing his struggle with drug use

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Roy Halladay Doc Coming in May

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Colon on First HR: 'I Had Never Really Thought (It) Was Possible'

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Colon on First HR: 'I Had Never Really Thought (It) Was Possible'

    SNY
    via SNY

    5 Most Underrated Mets of All Time

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    5 Most Underrated Mets of All Time

    SNY
    via SNY