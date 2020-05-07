Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Reportedly out of Race to Buy Mets

Matt Sayles/Associated Press

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly out of the running to purchase the New York Mets.

According to Thornton McEnery of the New York Post, "negotiations with potential partners failed to materialize and it became clear that the Wilpons' reluctance to part with SNY makes it almost impossible for anyone without many billions of dollars to afford [to own] the team."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

