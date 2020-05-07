Ex-Broncos QB Joe Flacco Has Neck Surgery; Expected to Be Ready in September

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Joe Flacco underwent neck surgery in April, according to SiriusXM NFL Radio's Adam Caplan and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Flacco is expected to be back to full health by late August or early September, which would allow him to be available for the start of the 2020 season.

The Denver Broncos announced in March they planned to release Flacco, paving the way for Drew Lock to be their Week 1 starter.

Flacco threw for 1,822 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games. Denver placed him on injured reserve in November with a neck injury.

The 35-year-old is likely to land on his feet somewhere, assuming he wants to continue playing. He may have to wait a while for a contract to materialize, though.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left teams unable to perform physicals on prospective free-agent targets. Cam Newton remains unsigned largely for that reason.

Considering the Broncos announced Flacco was being jettisoned with a "failed physical designation," any suitor would clearly want to examine the status of his surgically repaired neck. The 2020 regular season is set to begin Sept. 10, so the timetable for his return provides even less incentive to rush in to any deal.