NFL's Rich McKay Says Pass-Interference Replay Review Won't Exist in 2020 Season

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Instant replay for pass interference will apparently only be a one-year experiment that won't be used in 2020.

NFL Competition Committee Chairman Rich McKay said Thursday there is no support for the process to be used again.

"We're not going to vote on, because nobody is putting forward...the OPI/DPI review again. So that dies a natural death," McKay said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

He added the league didn't want to put a "totally subjective play into replay."

The rule was passed last year with a vote of 31-1 by the league's owners, and it would have required a positive vote from 24 owners this season to make it permanent.

However, a postseason survey showed that only eight teams wanted to vote yes after the 2019 season, per Judy Battista of NFL.com.

The process was heavily criticized during the year while only 24 of 101 reviews were overturned, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

The New Orleans Saints helped push for a rule change after a missed pass interference call in the 2019 NFC Championship Game seemingly cost the team a chance to reach the Super Bowl.

New Orleans lost in the 2020 playoffs on another controversial no-call, and while that pass interference play was reviewed, it was not overturned.

Head coach Sean Payton has asked for a three-person committee, but now pass interference calls will exclusively come down to the officials on the field.