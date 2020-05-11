Predicting Every NFL Team's Breakout Player for 2020

0 of 32

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

There's one thing that every team in the NFL wants in 2020.

OK, so there are two things. One is a trip to Tampa and Super Bowl LV. The thing is, for more teams than not that just ain't a realistic desire.

You know who you are.

The other thing that all teams want is a breakout—for a young player on the roster to either meet the lofty expectations that come with a high draft pick or exceed the more modest ones that come later on.

They want their young quarterback to assert himself as a quality NFL starter. They want their wide receiver prospect to catch double-digit touchdowns and/or top 1,000 yards. They want their highly touted edge-rusher to pile up a dozen sacks.

Now, not every team will get what it wants in this regard in 2020. But every team has at least one player who has the right combination of talent and situation to explode into NFL prominence this year.

With that in mind, here's a prediction for one breakout player from every NFL team.

No more than 32 of them will be wrong…tops.