Raiders Rumors: Ex-Broncos RB Devontae Booker Agrees to Contract

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Free-agent running back Devontae Booker plans to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, per Sean Cunningham of ABC10 Sacramento.

Booker, a Sacramento native, has played four NFL seasons, all with the Denver Broncos. The former University of Utah star's most productive season came during his rookie year, when he amassed 877 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns.

Booker's playing time dissipated in recent seasons with Denver opting to go in different directions in its backfield, notably having Phillip Lindsay lead the way in 2018 and 2019. He was limited to just eight touches from scrimmage last year.

The fifth-year veteran, who has rushed for 3.8 yards per carry in the pros, is best-served as a pass-catching weapon out of the backfield. He caught 99 passes for 815 yards and a touchdown over his first three seasons and hit the 30-reception mark each year.

Booker may have to fight for playing time in Vegas as well. Josh Jacobs, who had 1,316 scrimmage yards in 13 games last season, should be the Raiders' bell cow.

But the team brought back pass-catching specialist Jalen Richard (104 receptions over the past two years) and added Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden, who will be used as a "versatile running back" for Vegas, per Silver and Black general manager Mike Mayock.

Ultimately, Booker appears to be a depth signing for Las Vegas, although perhaps he just needs a chance to succeed. As the third member of the 2018 Broncos' backfield, Booker rushed for 5.4 yards per carry on 34 touches and finished the year with 6.3 yards per touch overall.

The 5'11", 219-pound Booker was the 136th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.