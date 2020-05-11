Report: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Agree to $30.28M Contract with $19.6M Bonus

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa watches a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Tagovailoa is a likely first round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa agreed to a four-year, $30.3 million contract Monday, which includes a $19.6 million signing bonus.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported terms of the deal, which is fully guaranteed.   

The Dolphins selected Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in April's draft. Expected by many to be the No. 1 overall selection coming into his junior season, Tagovailoa's career at Alabama abruptly ended when he suffered a dislocated and fractured hip in a November win over Mississippi State.

While his long-term health is paramount, Tagovailoa looks like a good bet to begin the 2020 season as the Dolphins' starting quarterback. 

"I'll say my kids are expecting him (to start)," coach Brian Flores said. "They're big fans. They were excited to get on the phone call with him. But, look, we haven't even seen him, obviously, with the pandemic and all that's going on. Our doctors haven't seen him, so we've a long way to go before we can say who's doing what. We'd like to just get him and have a meeting first.

"I think it's way too early to speculate on this year and how this is going to go. You guys know we like to take a one-day-at-a-time approach anyway. That's going to be the approach I'm going to have him take as well."

Tagovailoa threw for 7,442 yards and 87 touchdowns against 11 interceptions during his collegiate career. He was on pace to set the single-season passing efficiency mark in 2019 before the injury. 

Video Play Button

If Tagovailoa needs to come along more slowly, the Dolphins have veteran Ryan Fitpatrick in place, who can adequately fill in until Tua is ready to take over.

Should he stay healthy, Tagovailoa looks like a can't-miss quarterback prospect who the Dolphins should be able to make the face of their franchise. 

Related

    Brady Worn Out by McDaniels

    Tom Brady’s ‘deteriorating relationship’ with Josh McDaniels was part of reason he left, per 'Brady vs. Manning' author

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Worn Out by McDaniels

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Jersey Sales Rankings:

    Tua tops list, with Brady's Buccaneers jerseys also in high demand

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    NFL Jersey Sales Rankings:

    Bryan DeArdo
    via CBSSports.com

    NFL Week 1 Picks + Most Ridiculous Quarantine Bets 🔊

    21:25 One Big Hammerlock of the week 26: 40 NFL Schedule release futures and Week 1 picks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Week 1 Picks + Most Ridiculous Quarantine Bets 🔊

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts

    NFL Offseason Report Cards

    We grade every team's offseason moves 📝

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    NFL Offseason Report Cards

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report