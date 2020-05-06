Brett Favre Will Repay $1.1M for Speaking Events He Didn't Attend, Says Auditor

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Mississippi state auditor Shad White said Wednesday that Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre will return $1.1 million in welfare money that he received for speaking engagements that never came to fruition.

Luke Ramseth of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger reported the following:

"Favre received funds from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, or TANF, in 2017 and 2018, according to a report the auditor released Monday. The money came through the Department of Human Services and a nonprofit, the Mississippi Community Education Center, or MCEC. The audit said the nonprofit paid Favre's company, Favre Enterprises, $1.1 million for appearances, promotions, autographs and speaking engagements that he didn't attend."

White noted that Favre has already paid back $500,000 to his office and will provide the other $600,000 in installments "over the next few months," per Ramseth.

"I want to applaud Mr. Favre for his good faith effort to make this right and make the taxpayers and TANF families whole," White said, per Ramseth.

"To date, we have seen no records indicating Mr. Favre knew that TANF was the program that served as the source of the money he was paid."

The Associated Press provided more details, specifically on the MCEC.

"Favre's effort to repay the money came two days after White released an audit of spending by the Mississippi Department of Human Services that showed Favre had been paid by the Mississippi Community Education Center, a nonprofit group whose former leader has been indicted in a welfare embezzlement scheme."

The Super Bowl XXXI champion is not being charged with a crime, per the AP.

Favre, a Mississippi native, did not return text messages sent to him by the Associated Press. Favre's agent, Bus Cook, told the AP that he and his client have "nothing to say.''