Bryce Harper Says He Predicted Nationals' World Series Win After Corbin Signing

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Bryce Harper knew the Washington Nationals were going to win the World Series in 2019 well before he decided to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He knew it as soon as the team withdrew from his free-agency bidding. He knew it because the team spent its money elsewhere by signing pitcher Patrick Corbin for six years and $140 million. And Harper knew that was the missing piece all along.

"I said to Scott [Boras], I said, 'They're going to win the World Series,'" Harper told the Starting 9 podcast on Monday. "They looked at me dead in the eye and they go, 'No chance.' I go, 'I promise you they're going to win the World Series.'"

Harper didn't look pained as he made the comment. It was more just a realization that the team finally had what it needed to win—and that didn't include its homegrown superstar.

As part of a starting rotation with Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg, Corbin was electric last season. He tossed more than 200 innings for the third time in his career, finishing with 3.25 ERA, 238 strikeouts, 70 walks and a WHIP of 1.18.

In the World Series he was equally lights-out, posting a 3.60 ERA with 10 strikeouts on two walks in 10 total innings of work as the Nationals defeated the Houston Astros in seven games.

"They were always one pitcher away," Harper said. "They finally got that pitcher. And they used it perfectly in the playoffs. They had the three horses, and I knew they were going to score runs; they're a really good team. ... I knew that if they got into the playoffs and got through that first round ... they're going to win the whole thing."

The Phillies, meanwhile, finished 12 games back of the Nationals in the National League East with an 81-81 record. Making matters more uncomfortable, the Nats went 14-5 against Harper's new club.

While Washington spent September gearing up for the postseason, Philadelphia was limping across the finish line at 9-16 on the month.

Harper said he knew he was joining a young team that would need time to develop. He also knew he was leaving a club ready to contend right then.