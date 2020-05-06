Drew Brees Makes 'Pretty Crazy' Skype Call to Double-Amputee QB Calder Hodge

Butch Dill/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees gave Texas high school quarterback Calder Hodge a nice surprise when he jumped on a Skype call last week:

Hodge has made headlines by playing football despite having both legs amputated above the knee. The 15-year-old played junior varsity last season but has dreams about reaching the NFL.

While Hodge had originally been on the call with former high school quarterback Alex Ruiz, who also had a leg amputated, Brees joined in for some kind words, which Hodge called "pretty crazy," per Mike Triplett of ESPN.

"Because Drew has so many records in the NFL and he's one of the quarterbacks I've always looked up to. He's just a great player," Hodge added. "So to have him jump on a call and talk to me and say that he's heard about me is really crazy."

After already meeting Matthew Stafford and the Manning family, the athlete has had some memorable experiences in his young career.