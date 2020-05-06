Drew Brees Makes 'Pretty Crazy' Skype Call to Double-Amputee QB Calder Hodge

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2020

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to Taysom Hill in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees gave Texas high school quarterback Calder Hodge a nice surprise when he jumped on a Skype call last week:

Hodge has made headlines by playing football despite having both legs amputated above the knee. The 15-year-old played junior varsity last season but has dreams about reaching the NFL.

While Hodge had originally been on the call with former high school quarterback Alex Ruiz, who also had a leg amputated, Brees joined in for some kind words, which Hodge called "pretty crazy," per Mike Triplett of ESPN.

"Because Drew has so many records in the NFL and he's one of the quarterbacks I've always looked up to. He's just a great player," Hodge added. "So to have him jump on a call and talk to me and say that he's heard about me is really crazy."  

After already meeting Matthew Stafford and the Manning family, the athlete has had some memorable experiences in his young career. 

Video Play Button

Related

    McDaniels Not a Cam Newton Fan

    Pats OC was not high on Cam as a QB when interviewing for Panthers HC job (The Athletic)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    McDaniels Not a Cam Newton Fan

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Clowney Likely Out of Seattle

    Jadeveon Clowney would have to take ‘significantly less money’ than previous offers to return to Seahawks (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Clowney Likely Out of Seattle

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Greg Olsen: Cam Is 'Too Good a Player' to Not Be on a Team

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Greg Olsen: Cam Is 'Too Good a Player' to Not Be on a Team

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams to Release Schedules Starting at 7:30pm ET on Thursday

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Teams to Release Schedules Starting at 7:30pm ET on Thursday

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report