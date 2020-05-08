Ranking the Juiciest MLB Rivalries Heading into 2020 Season

0 of 10

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

As Rivalry Week here at B/R comes to its conclusion, the final order of business on the Major League Baseball front is to size up which rivalries matter the most in 2020.

For starters, there's growing optimism that there will indeed be a season despite the coronavirus pandemic. Though many hurdles still remain, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday that the league will soon offer the MLB Players Association a proposal for how and when to resume play.

Assuming play does resume, baseball is likely looking at an 80- or 100-game season with very different parameters. Specifically, Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently reported that the American and National Leagues could be discarded in favor of three 10-team divisions: East, Central and West.

On the plus side, these new divisions would likely retain and even strengthen many classic and contemporary rivalries. We've endeavored to rank the 10 best based on geographical proximity, what narratives are at play and their likely competitiveness.