Ex-Jaguar Telvin Smith Pleads Not Guilty to Charge of Sexual Activity with Minor

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith pleaded not guilty to unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

According to First Coast News, Smith entered the plea and waived his arraignment Wednesday. He also waived his right to be present at all pretrial conferences.

Smith was arrested on May 1 and charged with allegations that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl on multiple occasions in August and September 2019. Smith posted $50,003 bond and was released from jail on the same day he was arrested.

Per TMZ Sports, the girl said in court documents that she had two sexual encounters with Smith. She said the first occurred in Smith's home and the second took place in his Cadillac Escalade. In the court documents, officials reportedly "insinuate" that the girl's DNA was found in Smith's vehicle.

Officials also said in court docs that they found voice memos sent from Smith to the girl in which he called her "baby," made kissing noises and asked her to spend the night with him. The girl alleged that Smith told her to say he was serving as her "mentor" if anyone questioned the nature of their relationship.

Smith reportedly met the girl at her place of work, and her co-workers said it was "clear" to Smith that the girl was underage.

The 29-year-old Smith spent five seasons in the NFL with the Jags from 2014 to '18. He was a fifth-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft out of Florida State and went on to become a Pro Bowler for the first and only time in 2017.

Smith was a key part of Jacksonville's dominant defense in 2017 and played a key role in the Jags making a surprising run to the AFC Championship Game.

Following the 2018 season, Smith announced he was taking time off from football to focus on his family and his health. Smith did not play football in 2019 and remains unsigned.