Jadeveon Clowney Says He's Recovered from Surgery, Would Sign Seahawks Contract

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney said Tuesday he's recovered from sports hernia surgery in February and is ready to sign with an NFL team that will get the "best version" of the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Mark Berman of KRIV passed along the comments from Clowney, who said he's open to a reunion with the Seattle Seahawks. Berman also provided video from a recent workout:

The Seahawks acquired Clowney in an August trade with the Houston Texans. He posted his worst statistical season since his injury-shortened rookie year of 2014, however, tallying just 31 total tackles and three sacks across 13 appearances.

Seattle general manager John Schneider told reporters before the 2020 draft the front office had to conduct its offseason planning like Clowney wouldn't return, but he added that nothing had been totally ruled out:

"He came in, did a great job for us. We made an effort to re-sign him. We'd still—the door is not closed, but we couldn't wait any longer. We had to conduct business, and so he knew that. Everything was real cordial. He's a great guy, represented by a great guy. I go all the way back to Brett Favre [in Green Bay] with his representative, Bus Cook. We've had great conversations.

"He just is going to kind of feel his way through this odd process, and we'll see where that goes."

Clowney ranked 19th in the NFL with 18.5 sacks between the 2017 and 2018 seasons with Houston, according to Pro Football Reference.

The offseason surgery paired with his dip in production last year could mean the 27-year-old South Carolina native needs to sign a short-term deal to rebuild his value. It's something he's willing to consider, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reported the Tennessee Titans are another team along with the Seahawks who have shown consistent interest in Clowney.

Seattle, which ranked 29th with 28 sacks last season, has a more pressing need on the edge than Tennessee (43 sacks in 2019).