Power Ranking Randy Johnson vs. Reds and Every 20-Strikeout Game in MLB History

ROY DABNER/Getty Images

On May 8, 2001, Randy Johnson struck out 20 Cincinnati Reds in nine innings, becoming the fifth pitcher in MLB history, at the time, to record 20 Ks in a single contest.

Today, five hurlers have accomplished the feat a combined six times. Let's examine them all and rank them from No. 6 to No. 1, keeping in mind each pitcher's overall stat line on the day in question, the strength of each opponent and the historical context while applying a healthy dash of subjectivity.

There's no such thing as an unimpressive 20-strikeout effort. But some were even more impressive than others.