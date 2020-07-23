Chase Young Agrees to $34.56M Washington NFL Contract: 'Time to Leave My Legacy'

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Edge Chase Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, has signed his rookie contract with the Washington NFL team.

Based on the NFL's rookie wage scale, Young is projected to receive almost $34.6 million over four years, per Spotrac. His signing bonus totaled nearly $22.7 million, and he'll count for $6.3 million against the salary cap in 2020.

Young was considered a "can't-miss" prospect ahead of the draft and could have just as easily found himself taken with the top pick. Fortunately for Washington, the Cincinnati Bengals needed a new quarterback and didn't hesitate to grab LSU's Joe Burrow.

During his final season at Ohio State in 2019, Young recorded 46 total tackles, 16.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein compared his game to Julius Peppers and called him a "rare physical specimen."

"The best toolbox I've ever seen coming out of the draft," Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said during the team's virtual draft party. "I haven't seen a guy come out with that many tools. I've seen talented players come out, but not with a complete toolbox like he has."

Washington finished the season with the sixth-worst defense in the NFL last year. Young could help it turn that around sooner than later with his ability as a pass-rusher.

After winning just three games last year, there's plenty of room for improvement and even more pressure on Young to provide it.