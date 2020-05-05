Greg Olsen on Cam Newton: 'He's Too Good a Player to Not Be on a Team Right Now'

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Greg Olsen has played with his fair share of borderline starting quarterbacks. From Brian Griese and Rex Grossman to Kyle Orton and Caleb Hanie, the tight end has seen plenty of reaches at the position.

So when the new member of the Seattle Seahawks says free agent Cam Newton is good enough to earn a roster spot right now, it carries some weight.

Speaking to the Seattle media for the first time Tuesday, Olsen made it clear he feels his former Carolina Panthers quarterback should already have a new job.

Newton remains the most high-profile quarterback still on the open market. Last week, Jameis Winston agreed to a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints to back up Drew Brees. Andy Dalton joined a similar situation with the Dallas Cowboys shortly after he was released by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Even the 38-year-old Philip Rivers found a new gig rather quickly, signing a one-year, $25 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts in March.

It's also telling that Washington traded with the Panthers for Kyle Allen, not Newton, who played for Ron Rivera—the team's new head coach—for eight-plus seasons in Carolina.

Newton has not been close to his 2015 MVP levels in recent years. That much is clear. Foot and shoulder injuries haven't helped his case either. But ESPN's Adam Schefter reported March 24 that the 30-year-old signal-caller is now healthy.

Before a shoulder injury ended his 2018 season, Newton had passed for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and rushed for 448 yards and four touchdowns over 14 starts. Those numbers are better than what most backups would put up.

Whether Newton will get a chance to prove his former tight end correct remains to be seen, however.