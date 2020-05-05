Report: 'Every Indication' NFL Plans on Playing Full 2020 Season with Fans

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2020

The 100th anniversary logo is shown above the NFL shield before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The NFL is not only hoping to begin the 2020 season on time and as scheduled but it also reportedly wants to do so with fans in the stands.

Jay Glazer of The Athletic and Fox Sports reported: "I know the league is making plans to move forward. Every indication points toward them trying to have a full season with fans being included. This is fluid, it changes by the day, by the hour in some cities. I don't think any of us should be in the prediction game on this one. Let's just go by the facts per day/week/month."

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

