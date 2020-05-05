Report: 'Every Indication' NFL Plans on Playing Full 2020 Season with Fans

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The NFL is not only hoping to begin the 2020 season on time and as scheduled but it also reportedly wants to do so with fans in the stands.

Jay Glazer of The Athletic and Fox Sports reported: "I know the league is making plans to move forward. Every indication points toward them trying to have a full season with fans being included. This is fluid, it changes by the day, by the hour in some cities. I don't think any of us should be in the prediction game on this one. Let's just go by the facts per day/week/month."

