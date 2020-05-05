Video: Boy in a Bubble Delivers KBO Ceremonial 1st Pitch Amid Social Distancing

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

The Korea Baseball Organization began its 2020 season Tuesday with all 10 teams in action on Opening Day, though fans weren't allowed in the stands because of ongoing social distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The KBO gave nine-year-old fan Lee Raon the opportunity to "throw out" the ceremonial first pitch by putting him in a bubble, per Reuters.

The first pitch occurred before a game between the Lotte Giants and KT Wiz.

As noted by the Yonhap News Agency (via the Korea Herald), May 5 is Children's Day in South Korea. The holiday would normally be reserved for kids to receive presents from their parents, and cities would have parades or events to celebrate young people.

Even though the coronavirus pandemic gave Children's Day a different feel this year, at least one young baseball fan was able to take part in the KBO's Opening Day celebration.