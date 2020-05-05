Video: Boy in a Bubble Delivers KBO Ceremonial 1st Pitch Amid Social Distancing

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 5, 2020

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA - MAY 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) General view of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) League opening game between SK Wyverns and Hanwha Eagles at the empty SK Happy Dream Ballpark on May 05, 2020 in Incheon, South Korea. The 2020 KBO season started after being delayed from the original March 28 Opening Day due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The KBO said its 10 clubs will be able to expand their rosters from 28 to 33 players in 54 games this season, up from the usual 26. Teams are scheduled to play 144 games this year. As they prepared for the new beginning, 10 teams managers said the season would not be happening without the hard work and dedication of frontline medical and health workers. South Korea is transiting this week to a quarantine scheme that allows citizens to return to their daily routines under eased guidelines. But health authorities are still wary of
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

The Korea Baseball Organization began its 2020 season Tuesday with all 10 teams in action on Opening Day, though fans weren't allowed in the stands because of ongoing social distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The KBO gave nine-year-old fan Lee Raon the opportunity to "throw out" the ceremonial first pitch by putting him in a bubble, per Reuters.

The first pitch occurred before a game between the Lotte Giants and KT Wiz.

As noted by the Yonhap News Agency (via the Korea Herald), May 5 is Children's Day in South Korea. The holiday would normally be reserved for kids to receive presents from their parents, and cities would have parades or events to celebrate young people.

Even though the coronavirus pandemic gave Children's Day a different feel this year, at least one young baseball fan was able to take part in the KBO's Opening Day celebration.

Video Play Button

Related

    A Fan's Guide to the Korean Baseball League

    Live baseball is back! @JoelReuter tells you everything to know about the KBO 📲

    MLB logo
    MLB

    A Fan's Guide to the Korean Baseball League

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Players 'Want to Play' Amid Return Rumors Despite COVID-19

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Players 'Want to Play' Amid Return Rumors Despite COVID-19

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Jon Lester Opens Up About Uncertain Future for Baseball

    'Not only do we need to play for personal reasons but we need to play for the greater good of the United States'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Jon Lester Opens Up About Uncertain Future for Baseball

    WEEI
    via WEEI

    Best Stats and Storylines from the Cubs-Cardinals Rivalry

    We examine the mind-blowing stats and stars of the NL's memorable rivalry

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Best Stats and Storylines from the Cubs-Cardinals Rivalry

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report