Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu Says Philip Rivers Once Trash-Talked Him About Contract

Philip Rivers has played every game for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers since the start of the 2006 season, but he joined the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.

Tyrann Mathieu, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason, said he will miss the trash-talking quarterback in the AFC West.

"I'm going to miss him," he said in an interview with Kay Adams of NFL Network. "He's just so funny, and he means no harm. But somehow he still finds a way to kind of get under your skin. ... He's pretty hilarious on the field."

Mathieu recalled one particular instance when Rivers asked him if he was ever going to make a play after the Chiefs paid him so much money, only for the defensive back to notch an interception during the next series.

The LSU product spent the first six seasons of his career on the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans and only had the opportunity to compete with Rivers inside the division for one year, but his Chiefs earned ultimate bragging rights with two head-to-head wins and a Super Bowl title.

Mathieu had an interception in each of Kansas City's two wins over Rivers' Chargers during the 2019 campaign.