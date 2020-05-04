ESPN's Michael Jordan 'The Last Dance' Averaged 5.5M Viewers for Episodes 5, 6

Jack Smith/Associated Press

ESPN's documentary miniseries on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, The Last Dance, continued to do solid ratings for ESPN with Episodes 5 and 6 averaging 5.5 million viewers, per Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times.



That continued a streak of strong viewership on ESPN for the program:

Episode 1: 6.3 million average views.

Episode 2: 5.8 million average views.

Episode 3: 6.1 million average views.

Episode 4: 5.7 million average views.

Episodes 5 and 6 delved into a number of compelling topics, ranging from Jordan's time on the Bulls and the 1992 Dream Team to the controversies surrounding his gambling habits, his influence on the late Kobe Bryant and his heated rivalry with the New York Knicks in the '90s.

The episode also touched on the pressure of being Jordan as his celebrity skyrocketed into unprecedented heights and his impact on the shoe world when he launched the Air Jordan line with Nike.

As sports fans remain without live basketball, baseball, soccer and hockey, among other sports at the moment, The Last Dance continues to fill that void for many viewers.

