Jim Brown's Son Aris Commits to Play Lacrosse at Hampton University

Aris Brown, the son of Hall of Fame Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown, is following in his father's athletic footsteps.

Brown committed and signed his letter of intent to play Division I collegiate lacrosse at Hampton University:

The 6'4", 180-pound midfielder announced his decision via Instagram on Saturday.

Brown has played high school lacrosse at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, California—where LeBron James' eldest son, Bronny, plays basketball alongside Dwyane Wade's son, Zaire, and Kentucky commit Brandon Boston Jr.

"My dad has influenced my athletic career by giving me things to work on when he watches me play," Brown told Lacrosse Bucket's Tanner Demling. "No matter how well I play, there's always something that he thinks I can improve on. I'm very grateful for it, though, and how it's helped me throughout high school."

Brown started all four years at Sierra Canyon as the team captured three straight Gold Coast League titles.

Hampton University is a historically black university located in Hampton, Virginia, and the lacrosse team has been competing in Division I for five years.

"I really liked the school as a whole, and wanted to play competitive lacrosse with kids that look like me and make some history," Brown added to Demling.

Rashad Devoe took over as the Pirates' head coach last August.