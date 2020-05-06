Most Overrated NFL Teams Heading into the 2020 Season

1 of 4

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

There's a (not totally unfair) assumption that head coach Bill Belichick will turn the New England Patriots into contenders in 2020 without Tom Brady under center.

But it might not be so simple.

The Patriots are tied with the Buffalo Bills for the best odds to win the Super Bowl (25-1) in the AFC East and to claim the division (6-5), which is a little strange after they lost one of the greatest to ever play the game.

Brady's replacement is 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham. While his familiarity with the offense is worth noting—offseason programs could be shortened this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic—he has attempted just four career passes with an interception.

And the issues extend beyond quarterback, where Brady helped mask other weaknesses. The Patriots had notable losses to their top-ranked defense, including linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins, and they didn't have a pick until the second round this year.

Meanwhile, the Bills—who won 10 games in 2019—made key additions, including wide receiver Stefon Diggs (acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings) and defensive end Mario Addison. The New York Jets remain on the upswing, and the Miami Dolphins just had an influx of talent, including three first-round picks from last month.

The Patriots' biggest transition since the early 2000s is set to unfold in Foxborough, which makes it feel like they are overrated.