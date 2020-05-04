Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Don Shula Dies at 90

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 4, 2020

Don Shula watches as Tuscarora High School coach Michael Burnett speaks after winning the Don Shula high school coach of the year award during a press conference a news conference Friday, Feb. 5, 2016, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that former head coach Don Shula died Monday morning at the age of 90:

One of his children confirmed the news to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Shula is the winningest coach in NFL history, earning 328 regular-season victories in 33 years with the Dolphins and Baltimore Colts.

    

  

