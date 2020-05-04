Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Don Shula Dies at 90

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that former head coach Don Shula died Monday morning at the age of 90:

One of his children confirmed the news to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Shula is the winningest coach in NFL history, earning 328 regular-season victories in 33 years with the Dolphins and Baltimore Colts.

