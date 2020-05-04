NFL Exec Says 2020 NFL Schedule Is 'A Litmus Test' to Adapting amid Coronavirus

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 4, 2020

The NFL 100 logo is seen on the field at FedEx Field prior to an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The NFL is set to release its 2020 schedule within the next week, but Peter King of NBC Sports reported it could still change amid concern for the coronavirus.

Teams have been forced to adjust to numerous changes throughout the offseason, and the schedule release could be another test for organizations. 

"I think you have to look at 2020 as an experimental year that is off-kilter," a team executive said. "It's a litmus test is how we adapt."

According to King, the NFL is likely making multiple schedules that could include a shortened season with each team playing 10-14 games instead of the regular 16. The season could also be pushed back as many as four weeks.

   

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

