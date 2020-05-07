NFL Free-Agent Signings That We're Still Waiting to Happen in 2020

1 of 8

The New England Patriots haven't shown interest in Cam Newton, per The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

The Jaguars traded quarterback Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears, but general manager David Caldwell waited until the sixth round to draft a signal-caller (Jake Luton). For now, the club seems prepared to open the 2020 campaign with Gardner Minshew under center.

The Patriots and Jaguars would've been the best fits for Newton, who wants a starting job, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

If a starting spot is Newton's expectation, he'll have to wait for a call after an injury to a quarterback or sit out an entire year in search of a long-term commitment.

If Newton accepts a backup role, he's best-suited to sign with the Buffalo Bills.

His body type (6'5", 245 lbs) and play style are similar to Josh Allen's (6'5", 237 lbs). Both are big-bodied, mobile quarterbacks with strong arms. If Allen goes down with an injury, the nine-year veteran should be able to slide into the lineup seamlessly.

Bills head coach and former Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott is also familiar with Newton. The two spent six seasons together in Carolina.

Many of the veterans on Buffalo's roster played on the 2015 Panthers team that went to Super Bowl 50, including right tackle Daryl Williams, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, linebacker A.J. Klein, edge-rusher Mario Addison and cornerback Josh Norman. There are players on both sides of the ball who can trust the Auburn product if he needs to take over.

Despite leading the Bills to a playoff berth last year, Allen has been an inconsistent passer, throwing for 30 touchdowns and 21 interceptions with a 56.3 percent completion rate over two seasons.

If Allen struggles to progress with new top wideout Stefon Diggs, who came over in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, Newton could push the team over the top with his invaluable experience.