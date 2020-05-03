Eagles Legend Ron Jaworski Defends Jalen Hurts Pick, Compares to Lamar Jackson

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles made one of the more surprising picks of the 2020 NFL draft by selecting Jalen Hurts in Round 2, but Ron Jaworski thought it was a smart move.

"You can never have enough talented quarterbacks on the roster," Jaws said, per TMZ Sports.

The former Eagles QB believes head coach Doug Pederson will utilize Hurts early in his career.

"The guy has too much talent to have him sit on the bench," Jaworski said of Hurts. "You could create that package for him just like Lamar Jackson had when he first came to Baltimore when Joe Flacco was there. You fit him in, you teach him, you groom him, and eventually you've got a player."

One difference is Joe Flacco was already 33 when Jackson was drafted. Jaworski also mentioned Philly's selection of Randall Cunningham when Jaworski was the team's starting quarterback, but he was 34 at the time after 11 years in the league.

Carson Wentz is the Eagles' presumptive starter and is still just 27.

Still, his missed time could be enough of a reason for the team to solidify the backup position. Wentz has played 56 games over four seasons out of a possible 64 and previously tore his ACL and LCL in December 2017.

"The thing that's always been on the back of my mind has been the injury history of Carson Wentz," Jaworski said.

Wentz is still the starter, but this pick could create some controversy down the line.