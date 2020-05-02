Report: 'Extremely Small' Chance NFL Will Cancel 2020 Season Because of COVID-19

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 2, 2020

Fire effects go off as Seattle Seahawks players run out of the tunnel at the start of their home opener NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The NFL is forging ahead with plans for the 2020 season believing it will avoid any delays in the schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, there is only an "extremely small" chance the league is unable to play the upcoming season.

     

