Ex-Bengals HC Marvin Lewis: Andy Dalton Will Be an Asset 'Wherever He Ends Up'

John Amis/Associated Press

Former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said Friday longtime Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton can be an "asset" to any NFL team, especially one with a young QB to develop.

Dalton was released by Cincinnati on Thursday after the organization selected Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the 2020 draft to become their new franchise signal-caller. His former coach spoke to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk about the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

"He's extremely smart, prepared, ready to go," Lewis said. "By lunchtime on Tuesday, he had the opponent down pat. He'll be a good aide for a young guy and if something happens, he'll be ready to go.”

He added: "Wherever he ends up, he'll be an asset."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.