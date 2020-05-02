Ex-Bengals HC Marvin Lewis: Andy Dalton Will Be an Asset 'Wherever He Ends Up'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2020

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis speaks with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

Former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said Friday longtime Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton can be an "asset" to any NFL team, especially one with a young QB to develop.

Dalton was released by Cincinnati on Thursday after the organization selected Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the 2020 draft to become their new franchise signal-caller. His former coach spoke to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk about the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

"He's extremely smart, prepared, ready to go," Lewis said. "By lunchtime on Tuesday, he had the opponent down pat. He'll be a good aide for a young guy and if something happens, he'll be ready to go.”

He added: "Wherever he ends up, he'll be an asset."

                 

