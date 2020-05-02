2020 NFL Schedule Will Release Next Week; Openers, Super Bowl to Start on Time

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The NFL isn't currently planning any adjustments to its 2020 game calendar with the schedule set to be released next week.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the regular season is expected to start as planned on Sept. 10 with the Super Bowl still scheduled for Feb. 7.

"We plan to start on time," McCarthy said.

