2020 NFL Schedule Will Release Next Week; Openers, Super Bowl to Start on Time

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 2, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The NFL isn't currently planning any adjustments to its 2020 game calendar with the schedule set to be released next week. 

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the regular season is expected to start as planned on Sept. 10 with the Super Bowl still scheduled for Feb. 7. 

"We plan to start on time," McCarthy said.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

